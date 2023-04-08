Left Menu

DRG jawan injured in blast while diffusing IED in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

One District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan got injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast planted by Naxals in the Bahker forest on Friday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 08:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 08:12 IST
DRG jawan injured in blast while diffusing IED in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan got injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast planted by Naxals in the Bahker forest on Friday, police said.

The incident took place under the limits of the Chhotedongar police station area of Narayanpur district on Friday, said a police official.

"The blast happened while defusing the IED planted by Naxalites to harm the security forces. The name of the injured jawan is Anjuri Ram Baghel who was referred to Raipur after giving the primary treatment", said Hemsagar Sidar, ASP Narayanpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023