PM Modi arrives at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday where he will interact with frontline field staff and Self Help Groups involved in conservation efforts.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 09:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 09:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday where he will interact with frontline field staff and Self Help Groups involved in conservation efforts. He will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve where he will interact with mahouts and kavadis of the elephant camp. He will also interact with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

According to PMO, Prime Minister Modi will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA). In July 2019, Prime Minister Modi had called for an Alliance of Global Leaders to obliterate demand and firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia. IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, said the PMO statement.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the programme 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger'. During the programme, he will release the publications 'Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation', a summary report of 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves, declare tiger numbers and release a summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle). A commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger will also be released by Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

