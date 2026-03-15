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Guarded Getaway: Haryana Congress Heads for Rajya Sabha Showdown

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, 31 Haryana Congress MLAs relocated from Shimla to an undisclosed location for security reasons. With concerns over influencing and cross-voting, Congress moves raise questions on democratic processes. Two Rajya Sabha seats are contested, with BJP and Congress candidates vying for positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:21 IST
Guarded Getaway: Haryana Congress Heads for Rajya Sabha Showdown
  • Country:
  • India

In a move shrouded in secrecy and security, 31 Haryana Congress MLAs departed from Shimla for an undisclosed location, just a day before the crucial Rajya Sabha elections. This strategic relocation is seen as an effort by the Congress to safeguard its legislators from potential influencing and cross-voting pressures.

The MLAs had been stationed in two resorts near Shimla since Friday, a decision criticized by the Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, as an 'abduction of democracy.' Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has opted to remain silent on the matter.

With the BJP and Congress fielding candidates for the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats, a heated contest is expected. The Congress, possessing a strong position with 37 MLAs in the Haryana Assembly, aims to secure at least one seat, but cross-voting remains a looming threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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