Left Menu

Odisha Govt to deploy superannuated teachers of AFMS in medical colleges, hospitals

Aiming towards improving the quality of medical education in the state, the Odisha government has initiated steps for the redeployment of superannuated teachers of Armed Force Medical Service (AFMS) in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and NITI Aayog.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 04:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 04:57 IST
Odisha Govt to deploy superannuated teachers of AFMS in medical colleges, hospitals
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aiming towards improving the quality of medical education in the state, the Odisha government has initiated steps for the redeployment of superannuated teachers of Armed Force Medical Service (AFMS) in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and NITI Aayog. The government informed in a press release that the engagement of these experienced teachers would add value to the excellence of medical education and health care services in Odisha.

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Odisha, Shalini Pandit, wrote a letter to the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India on Tuesday, stating the consent of the state government for acceptance of the scheme SRESTA (Scheme for Redeployment of Superannuated Teachers of the AFMS) in Medical College and Hospitals (MCHs) of Odisha. "It may be pertinent here to mention that under this scheme, the retired medical teachers of the AFMS are registered in a national pool. The officers in this resource pool are known as SRESTA National Medical Faculty," the release stated.

Pandit said that the Director, Medical Education and Training was declared as Nodal Officer to carry forward this partnership on behalf of the Government of Odisha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023