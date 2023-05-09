Left Menu

China exports up 8.5% in April in unexpected climb

Chinese exports grew 8.5 per cent in April, showing more unexpected strength despite weakening global demand, customs data showed Tuesday.Exports grew to USD 295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, although at a slower pace, building on momentum seen in the March data when exports rose 14.8 per cent.But imports shrank at a faster pace, with the total slumping 7.9 per cent to USD 205.2 billion compared to the same time last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-05-2023
Chinese exports grew 8.5 per cent in April, showing more unexpected strength despite weakening global demand, customs data showed Tuesday.

Exports grew to USD 295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, although at a slower pace, building on momentum seen in the March data when exports rose 14.8 per cent.

But imports shrank at a faster pace, with the total slumping 7.9 per cent to USD 205.2 billion compared to the same time last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday. It was down 1.4 per cent in March.

China's trade surplus in April widened, growing 82.3 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

In the first four months of the year, exports edged up 2.5 per cent over the same period of 2022 to USD 1,117 billion, the General Administration of Customs of China reported. Total imports contracted 7.3 per cent to USD 822 billion.

Despite that, forecasters say exports should weaken this year.

Global consumer demand weakened after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates to cool inflation that was near multi-decade highs by reining in business and consumer activity.

