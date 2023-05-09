Left Menu

MP accident: PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the road accident in Madhya Pradeshs Khargone on Tuesday, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.Fifteen people were killed and over 20 others injured after a bus fell from a bridge on a dry river bed in Khargone district.The road accident in Khargone is very saddening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Tuesday, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Fifteen people were killed and over 20 others injured after a bus fell from a bridge on a dry river bed in Khargone district.

''The road accident in Khargone is very saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Also, I wish speedy recovery to all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible help on the spot,'' Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

''An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,'' he said.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident which took place at 8.40 am, he said.

The bus broke railings of Dasanga bridge and fell on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village.

The bus was carrying around 50 passengers when it met with the accident, a police official said.

