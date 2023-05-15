Left Menu

India's carmakers back zero duty on limited British imports under trade deal - sources

Indian carmakers have agreed to eliminate import tax on a limited number of vehicles in a trade deal with Britain "if the need arises", according to a document seen by Reuters, offering better access to the world's third-largest automobile market. India currently levies 60% and 100% tax on car imports which will be reduced in a phased manner to 10% by year five but only for a maximum of 46,200 vehicles, according to a proposal made by the country's leading auto lobby group to the government.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:32 IST
India's carmakers back zero duty on limited British imports under trade deal - sources
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Indian carmakers have agreed to eliminate import tax on a limited number of vehicles in a trade deal with Britain "if the need arises", according to a document seen by Reuters, offering better access to the world's third-largest automobile market.

India currently levies 60% and 100% tax on car imports which will be reduced in a phased manner to 10% by year five but only for a maximum of 46,200 vehicles, according to a proposal made by the country's leading auto lobby group to the government. "As a fall back, 0% would also be acceptable, if the need arises during the negotiations," the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a submission to the commerce ministry which was seen by Reuters.

Outside of this limited quota, SIAM has proposed reducing the import tax on cars to 30% over a 10-year period, a move Reuters has previously reported. SIAM is now also willing to explore more cuts after the fifth year depending on how the overall import volume from Britain grows, it said. SIAM, which groups car makers from India's top-seller Maruti Suzuki, to majors such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, and the commerce ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

India is one of the most protected automobile markets where import taxes are among the highest in the world of any major car making nation. This has drawn the ire of companies like Tesla which shelved its entry plans last year. The import tax reductions are aimed at opening up the Indian market, some experts say it might not do much as the number of vehicles proposed under the scheme is small.

India sold a record 4 million cars in the country last fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. SIAM's proposal for zero duties is limited to 26,400 cars in the first year, increasing to a maximum of 46,200 over a decade. "The number of units that will benefit from this quota should also be seen in the context of the Indian market size," said an industry source aware of the proposal, which applies only to combustion engine cars with electric, hybrid, hydrogen and fuel cell vehicles excluded.

Britain has only a handful of car factories run by the likes of Nissan, BMW and Tata's Jaguar Land Rover. SIAM's proposal on zero duties, however, is more geared towards cars with smaller engines which could provide greater benefit to companies like Nissan. This is the first time Indian car makers have agreed to such cuts, caving to pressure from a government that wants them to give up their protectionist position.

The companies have previously argued that such a move would dry up investment in domestic manufacturing by making imports cheaper and easier for global automakers. They also fear this could set a precedent in negotiating deals with others like the European Union (EU), Japan or South Korea, sources have previously said.

India and Britain started negotiations in January last year for a trade pact that could double trade to $100 billion by 2030. The two countries previously missed an October 2022 deadline to conclude the deal and continue talking through the proposed deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023