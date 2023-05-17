Akasa Air passenger detained for smoking in aircraft lavatory

One passenger from the Akasa Air flight has been detained at Bengaluru Airport soon after landing for smoking mid-air while the flight was en route from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru on Tuesday. "A passenger on Akasa Air flight QP1326, flying from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru, was found smoking in the aircraft's lavatory. Our crew followed the required safety protocols and the passenger was handed over to the local police with the help of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), upon landing in Bengaluru. We are assisting authorities in investigating this matter," said the spokeperson of Akasa Air.

Earlier in April, a 40-year-old drunk passenger was booked for allegedly trying to open the emergency door flap of the Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, said an official release from IndiGo. According to the release, the incident took place on flight number 6E 308 from IGI Airport.

Detailing the incident IndiGo stated, "A passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state." "On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight," the airlines said.

The passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru. (ANI)

