Tragedy in Delhi: Husband Arrested for Alleged Murder

A man has been taken into custody in northeast Delhi for allegedly murdering his wife by pushing her off the first floor of their home, according to police reports. The incident came to light early Saturday after the woman was declared dead at GTB Hospital.

Initial investigations suggest the fatal incident stemmed from a domestic argument between the couple in Nand Nagri. Authorities have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police, with forensic experts, are scrutinizing the scene while gathering statements from family, neighbors, and witnesses. Forensic evidence is also being collected to confirm the sequence of events as investigators work diligently on the case.