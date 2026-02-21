Tragedy in Delhi: Husband Arrested for Alleged Murder
A man is accused of murdering his wife by pushing her from the first floor of their Delhi home. Following a domestic dispute, the woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident, including forensic analysis and witness statements.
- Country:
- India
A man has been taken into custody in northeast Delhi for allegedly murdering his wife by pushing her off the first floor of their home, according to police reports. The incident came to light early Saturday after the woman was declared dead at GTB Hospital.
Initial investigations suggest the fatal incident stemmed from a domestic argument between the couple in Nand Nagri. Authorities have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police, with forensic experts, are scrutinizing the scene while gathering statements from family, neighbors, and witnesses. Forensic evidence is also being collected to confirm the sequence of events as investigators work diligently on the case.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- arrest
- murder
- domestic dispute
- investigation
- forensics
- crime
- hospital
- police
- couple
ALSO READ
Court Orders Investigation into Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Swami
U.S. Expands Trade Investigations After Supreme Court Ruling
Horrific Crime Against Stray Dog Sparks Outrage in Vrindavan
U.S. Trade Representative Launches New Investigations Amid Supreme Court Ruling
Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Pradesh