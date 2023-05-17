Left Menu

SC judge Justice Sanjay Karol recuses from hearing Bihar govt's plea on caste-based survey

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Karol on Wednesday recused from hearing the Bihar Government plea challenging the Patna High Court order putting an interim stay on the caste-based census in the state.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:19 IST
SC judge Justice Sanjay Karol recuses from hearing Bihar govt's plea on caste-based survey
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Karol on Wednesday recused from hearing the Bihar Government plea challenging the Patna High Court order putting an interim stay on the caste-based census in the state. The matter was listed for justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol for hearing.

Bihar Government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Patna High Court order putting an interim stay on the caste-based census in the state. Bihar Government in his plea filed through advocate Manish Singh has challenged the Patna High Court order dated May 4.

According to the lawyer, the Bihar Government will mention the plea tomorrow before the top court for seeking an urgent hearing. On May 4 The Patna High Court put an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar.

On May 3 the Patna HC completed the hearing and reserved its judgement on a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar. The Bihar government launched the caste survey exercise on January 7.

Earlier on April 28 the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea challenging the Bihar Government's decision for conducting a caste-based survey and census in the state and asked the petitioner to go to the Patna High Court and moved an application for an early hearing on interim relief. The top court had also directed the Patna High Court to decide the matter expeditiously. Youth for Equality had then moved the plea in SC and challenged caste-based survey and census in Bihar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023