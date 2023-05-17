Left Menu

SA, Denmark expand cooperation in innovation and management of water services

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-05-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 19:51 IST
SA, Denmark expand cooperation in innovation and management of water services
The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and Denmark have entered into another agreement of cooperation in innovation and management of water services between the two countries.

The DWS, the Danish Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Higher Education and Science (MHES), the Department of Science and Innovation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through their Danish Embassy, signed a three-year agreement for Phase 3 of the collaboration on behalf of the Republic of South Africa and Denmark Strategic Sector Cooperation (SSC).

Phase 3 aims to further strengthen long-term relations between the department and Denmark’s MHES and Science and Innovation.

The department said Phase 2 of the South African-Danish Strategic Water Sector Programme (RSA-DK SWSP), which has been under implementation since May 2016, was finalised last year.

“The agreement -- which was signed by the DWS Deputy Director-General, Risimati Mathye, representing RSA and his Danish counterpart, Per Skriver, from the Ministry of Environment -- will run from May 2023 to April 2026.

“The programme consists of five parts, namely, Water Services Management, Groundwater, Water Efficiency in Industries, Research and Innovation, and a Project Support Facility focusing on investment planning and financing for water related projects,” the department said.

The department explained that each part is led by representatives from DWS and the Danish Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), who have implemented projects relating to improving municipal water costing, non-revenue water management, groundwater mapping and wellfield management, to name a few.

“After the phase is concluded, the outcomes expected included a shared and gained knowledge on water policy-making and reform, as well as a consolidated and mutually agreed work plan for the Strategic Sector Cooperation between the two countries,”

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

