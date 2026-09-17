India's Men's Hockey Team Strategizes for Asian Games Victory

As the Asian Games 2026 approach, the Indian men's hockey team is sharpening its strategy following a bonding camp at Mount Fuji. The team, led by coach Craig Fulton, aims to rebound from an eighth-place finish in the World Cup and defend their gold medal against various Asian rivals.

Chief Coach Craig Fulton has emphasized enhancing teamwork and translating past lessons into actionable strategies. With a crucial match against Indonesia imminent, Fulton's focus is on maintaining team unity and treating each opponent with equal respect to secure a top pool position.

Despite a hectic schedule, India's sights are firmly set on topping their pool—a pivotal step towards defending their title and earning a spot in the 2028 Olympics. Coach Fulton underlines the importance of not underestimating opponents, as each game will be a determined step toward their goal.