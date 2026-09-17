India's Men's Hockey Team Strategizes for Asian Games Victory

The Indian men's hockey team, led by coach Craig Fulton, prepares for the Asian Games 2026 with a focus on overcoming past hurdles. After a disappointing World Cup, the team hopes to secure gold and qualify for the 2028 Olympics, beginning their campaign with a match against Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 16:39 IST
India's Men's Hockey Team Strategizes for Asian Games Victory
Team India. (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI

As the Asian Games 2026 approach, the Indian men's hockey team is sharpening its strategy following a bonding camp at Mount Fuji. The team, led by coach Craig Fulton, aims to rebound from an eighth-place finish in the World Cup and defend their gold medal against various Asian rivals.

Chief Coach Craig Fulton has emphasized enhancing teamwork and translating past lessons into actionable strategies. With a crucial match against Indonesia imminent, Fulton's focus is on maintaining team unity and treating each opponent with equal respect to secure a top pool position.

Despite a hectic schedule, India's sights are firmly set on topping their pool—a pivotal step towards defending their title and earning a spot in the 2028 Olympics. Coach Fulton underlines the importance of not underestimating opponents, as each game will be a determined step toward their goal.

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