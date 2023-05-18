Punjab: SGPC to provide legal aide to man who shot dead woman for "consuming liquor" near Gurudwara in Patiala

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will provide legal aid to Nirmaljeet Singh Saini, who was arrested by the police after the death of a woman who committed the mischievous act of drinking at Gurdwara Sri Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala, a release from SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami stated on Tuesday. Earlier on May 14, a 35-year-old woman named Parminder Kaur was shot dead by a man identified as Nirmaljeet Singh Saini for consuming liquor near Gurudwara premises in Patiala.

Dhami said that the religious sentiments of the devotees are connected with the Gurdwara Sahibs, the violation of which cannot be tolerated by anyone. Accordingly, in the impulse of sentiments, the action was done by Nirmaljeet. The SGPC stands with Nirmaljit and his family and is committed to providing him with legal aid.

SGPC President said, "The SGPC is also supporting the treatment of a devotee who was injured during this incident." "He said financial aid of Rs 50,000 was given to the injured man yesterday and the Sikh body will assist him in the future as per requirement," he said.

The accused was arrested and his licensed revolver was also been seized, police said. Earlier, SGPC president reacted to the incident and said, that the anti-Sikh forces are targeting Gurdwara Sahib with a deliberate conspiracy, while the government is sitting as a silent spectator.

He said that the mischievous act of drinking alcohol by a girl inside the historical Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala is a conspiracy, it cannot be a random phenomenon. He questioned the government of Punjab that the incidents like explosions near Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, assault of devotees and cases of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji are coming to light in different places in the state.

He said the anti-Sikh phenomenon is the result of the failure of the Punjab government. "Because if exemplary action is taken against the accused, no one will dare to commit such acts. If the government is serious and fulfills its due responsibilities, then such conspiratorial incidents will not happen," said Harjinder Singh Dhami.

He remarked that the government should conduct a high-level investigation into the incident of drinking alcohol by a girl at Gurdwara Sri Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala and find out which forces are trying to target the management and dignity of the Gurdwara Sahibs. (ANI)

