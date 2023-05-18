Left Menu

Tripura BJP sends relief material to Manipur, CM Saha flags off vehicle

The assistance is an initiative by the Bharatiya Janata Party's State unit amid the disruption of essential supplies in Manipur in the aftermath of the recent violence.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 11:01 IST
Tripura BJP sends relief material to Manipur, CM Saha flags off vehicle
Tripura CM Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday flagged off a relief vehicle, ferrying 25 tonnes of essential items to Manipur. The assistance is an initiative by the Bharatiya Janata Party's State unit amid the disruption of essential supplies in Manipur in the aftermath of the recent violence.

"There are so many camps in Manipur for ethnic groups there. So for their relief, the BJP took the decision to send 25 tonnes of essential items ranging from clothes to food," CM Saha told ANI. "Today I along with all the BJP Karyakartas and senior leaders flagged off the vehicle," he said, adding that the vehicle will reach its destination directly with no halt.

The BJP leader said that now peace is restored in Manipur and under the leadership of the State's Chief Minister Biren Singh, law and order is maintained there. He added, "Since PM Modi has come, there has been peace and stability in the whole northeast."

Normalcy is slowly returning to Manipur after violence left 70 people dead and 1,700 houses were burnt down. In an operation, Assam Rifles rescued 45 visually impaired students and supporting staff of Mission Blind School, Kakching, amidst the clashes in Manipur in the first week of May.

A curfew was imposed on May 3 after violence broke out in the State and the Manipur State government clamped down on the use of the internet and mobile phones to ensure the spread of panic and false information is curtailed. Amid the demand of the Meitei for Scheduled Tribe status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on May 3, which later turned violent. As per the latest figures, close to 71 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1,700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023