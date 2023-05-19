Egra blast case: West Bengal human rights commission starts investigation

A team of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission on Thursday reached Egra in East Medinipur to investigate a blast case in an illegal firecracker factory two days ago. Speaking with ANI, Shanti Das, a Member of the Commission said, "Right now a preliminary investigation is underway. We will submit a detailed preliminary report to the commission in 2-3 days after the investigation is over".

A massive blast took place at the factory in Khadikul village under the Egra police station at around 11 am on Tuesday in which nine people lost their lives and several others were injured. Moreover, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained three people in connection with the explosion.

The detained persons have been identified as Krishnapada Bagh alias Bhanu Bagh, his son, and his nephew. "Bhanu Bagh is in a hospital in injured condition and taking treatment there in Cuttack. He cannot be moved now. We are requesting Odisha police to keep a watch. Two others, nephew and son of Bhanu Bag are also detained," officials of CID said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee describing her as a "failed home minister", and demanded her resignation. "Bombs were manufactured in this illegal factory. Panchayat elections are near. TMC and the factory owner are colluding. One Bhanu Bagh is a local TMC leader and was Panchayat Member from 2013-18. He has received protection from Mamata Banerjee," he said.

According to the police, the factory was operating illegally and the owner had been arrested last year and a chargesheet was filed. The West Bengal Police CID has initiated a probe into the incident and investigation with the help of forensic experts after the State government handed over the case to it.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a "comprehensive probe" into the incident. He also said that the probe should be handed over to the NIA. (ANI)

