Left Menu

Gas price up by 196 pc, Tripura electricity corp seeks tariff hike

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd has submitted a representation to the state regulatory commission, seeking a hike in power tariff to bridge its revenue gap, a senior official said on Saturday.There has been no tariff increase in Tripura since 2014, causing a huge loss to the state government-run power corporation, he said.There has been an average 196 per cent increase in natural gas price in the past one year and the introduction of uniform transmission cost has hit the corporations fiscal position.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 20-05-2023 13:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 13:44 IST
Gas price up by 196 pc, Tripura electricity corp seeks tariff hike
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd has submitted a representation to the state regulatory commission, seeking a hike in power tariff to bridge its revenue gap, a senior official said on Saturday.

There has been "no tariff increase" in Tripura since 2014, causing a "huge loss to the state government-run power corporation", he said.

"There has been an average 196 per cent increase in natural gas price in the past one year and the introduction of uniform transmission cost has hit the corporation's fiscal position. "While the uniform transmission cost appears good for big states like Assam, it harms small states such as Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram," TSECL Managing Director Debasish Sarkar told PTI.

The corporation will have a revenue gap of Rs 1,100.60 crore if the tariff remains unchanged for the 2023-24 financial year, he said.

"Projected revenue stands at Rs 868.04 crore for 2023-24, while TSECL needs to spend Rs 1,968.64 crore for the current fiscal, leading to a gap of Rs 1,100.60 crore," he pointed out.

The TSECL has already given dearness allowance to its employees, and this has increased its non-plan expenditure, Sarkar said, adding that it also provides subsidy in tariff for greenfield industries.

Due to an "abnormal" hike in the gas price, the production cost in its Rukhia power generation plant has gone up to Rs 7 per unit, which was merely at 2.50 per unit, he said.

In the northeastern state, almost all the power plants are fuelled by natural gas.

"We have explained our position before the Tripura State Regulatory Commission through representation as to why a tariff hike is inevitable. Now, it will be the regulatory body to determine the percentage of power tariff hike to make it a win-win situation for all stakeholders", he said.

Last time, the power tariff in Tripura was hiked in 2014, and it was not revised during the BJP-IPFT regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023