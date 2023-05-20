Assam to hand over probe into woman police officer's death, 3 other cases to CBI

Assam police has said it has decided to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation into four cases, including that of the death of a 30-year-old woman police officer in a mysterious road accident. Addressing a press conference at Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati, the Assam DGP GP Singh said that, there are four cases registered in Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts.

The first case was registered on May 5 at Nagaon police station, the second case on May 15 at Lakhimpur, the third case was registered on May 16 at Jakhalabandha police station while a fourth case was registered on May 19 at the Jakhalabandha police station. "After reviewing the entire cases with CID team and police headquarter senior officials, I have decided to recommend to the Assam government to transfer of investigation of all four cases to CBI. In addition to that, after discussion with the Assam Chief Minister, we have decided that, all officers connected to these two districts (Nagaon and Lakhimpur) shall be transferred today. The decision to transfer the investigation of the cases to CBI is on the grounds that, the public sentiment desire and demand that this case be transferred to CBI and the second is one of our own police officer has lost life and the case is investigated by a neutral agency," Assam DGP said.

Assam police Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha had died mysteriously in an accident after her car collided with a truck near Jakhalabandha area in Nagaon district on May 16. Following the incident, the Assam government directed CID to investigate the case, but many political parties and organisations have demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI for investigation.

The Assam DGP also said that, in past 24 hours, Assam police have arrested 71 persons from different districts of the state for their alleged involvement in fake gold and FICN. "Police have arrested 8 persons from Biswanath, 4 persons from Karbi Anglong, 10 persons from Nagaon, 11 persons from Sonitpur, 6 from Morigaon district, 10 from Lakhimpur. Biswanath police also recovered Rs 6.60 lakh, one fake gold piece. In next 30 days, the Assam police will decimate fake gold and FICN rackets from the state," Assam DGP said. (ANI)

