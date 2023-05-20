West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee questions CBI summons in recruitment scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the school recruitment scam in West Bengal. He questioned the probe agency's decision to summon him on short notice. "I state that I am rather shocked to find that the notice under reference was served upon me on May 19, 2023, in the afternoon, directing me to appear before your office at Kolkata at 11 am. on May 20, 2023, providing me less than a day's time to comply to your notice under reference," Banjeree said in his letter to the CBI.

"As you are already aware that I am amidst a two-month-long State wide yatra to connect with the poeple of West Bengal and in furtherance of my professional commitments, it read. "However, in the interest of extending my full cooperation to your investigation. I shall appear before good self on May 20, 2023, for the purpose of examination," it further read.

"I have preferred a Special Level Petition before the Supreme Court of India, thereby challenging the order dated May 18, 2023, passed by Hon'ble Justice Amrita Sinha in connection with WPA no. 9979 of 2022. The same shall be mentioned for urgent hearing before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India on May 22, 2023, or as and when the business of the Hon'ble Court shall permit," it read. "This reply is without prejudice to my rights and contentions under law," the letter read.

CBI on Friday summoned Banerjee to appear before the agency on Saturday in the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools. Earlier in the day, TMC MP arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) office in Kolkata for questioning in the Kuntal Ghosh letter case.

The CBI summon came after the Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the central agencies to quiz the TMC leader in the recruitment scam in West Bengal schools. Central agencies previously questioned Abhishek, his wife and his sister-in-law in relation to a coal smuggling scam case. (ANI)

