Jan Samvad show people happy with govt's policies: Manohar Lal Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-05-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 21:35 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said he was getting good feedback from the people about his government's policies during the 'Jan Samvad' programmes he has been holding in villages.

He also took exception to Congress rival Bhupinder Singh Hooda's rubbishing these public meets, who had earlier said the government came to think of villagers only when polls were around the corner while it slept for the last nine years.

Khattar said when people express satisfaction with the present government's policies and compare them with previous regime, the opposition leaders have a problem.

This year so far, CM has held 'Jan Samvad' programmes in Bhiwani, Palwal, and Kurukshetra.

People share their grievances with the chief minister in the Jan Samvad and he directs officials to resolve their problems on the spot.

Khattar said that the next series of this programme will be held in Mahendergarh district from May 24 to 26.

''Good feedback is coming from the people about the policies of the government during these programmes. People are openly discussing the benefits of the government schemes, about transparency in jobs among other policies,'' Khattar told reporters here.

He said people are highly appreciative of several of his government's schemes, including merit-based jobs, contrary to favouritism in employment which was rampant under previous regimes.

He said this year Jan Samvad meets have been held in about 50 villages in four districts, in which about 32,555 people have participated. Apart from this, 5,900 complaints have been registered on the 'Jan Samvad' portal.

Khattar said that from July onwards ministers and MPs will also hold Jan Samvad programmes in their respective areas.

Asked about the Aam Aadmi Party's threat to confront him during such meets, Khattar said it won't be right for anyone to try to obstruct the event.

Jan Samvad programme is not his programme as an individual, but something that he holds as the head of state, and no one has the right to create obstructions, Khattar said, as he referred to a recent incident that took place in Sirsa during one such event.

''I have even said that if anyone tries to disturb events of opposition leaders too, then we will take action as giving security is our duty,'' he said.

The CM was also asked about the AAP's allegation that the family members of one of Khattar former key aide were at the centre of a contentious land deal which took place last year.

Khattar said no act of corruption will be tolerated under his government. ''For the last two days, I was out of town … the issue has come to my notice, I have asked the concerned department for information. But one thing is clear — corruption was not tolerated before, nor will it be tolerated now, be it at any level,'' he said. ''The issues they have raised have come to my notice, but how much of it is fact, we will tell after we take information,'' he added.

On the future of BJP-JJP alliance, Khattar replied, ''As of today, it is running fin.'' Khattar said many big companies are coming and investing in Haryana.

''Many markets of Delhi want to set up units of electronic goods, even spices and timber market. One group from Amritsar came to us saying they want 500 acres of land to set up a dry fruit market along Kundli Manesar Palwal expressway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

