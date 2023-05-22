K'taka: DK Shivakumar meets former CM Basavaraj Bommai ahead of legislative assembly session

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday met the former CM Basavaraj Bommai at the State Assembly in Bengaluru. Earlier in the day, DK Shivakumar also met BJP leader-former Union Minister and his relative, SM Krishna in Bengaluru.

DK Shivakumar's daughter married SM Krishna's grandson in 2021. Meanwhile, the first Karnataka Legislative Assembly session, after the formation of the new Congress government will be held today, during which newly elected MLAs will be administered oaths and a new Speaker will be elected.

The session will be held for three days till May 24. Senior Congress leader RV Deshpande will be the pro-tem Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for the ongoing session.

Shivakumar was sworn in as the sole Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and will continue as the PCC president till the end of parliamentary elections. On Sunday, DK Shivakumar said that he is "not happy" even after the party's thumping victory in the state adding that the next target is the upcoming Lok Sabha elections slated next year.

Addressing the party cadre in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "We got 135 plus seats in the Assembly elections, but I am not happy, don't come to my or Siddaramaiah's house. Our next target is the Lok Sabha elections and we must fight well." "We know the nation is watching us...," said DK Shivakumar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while talking to ANI.

Soon after being sworn in as the chief minister, Siddaramaiah said that the first Cabinet meeting has issued orders for the implementation of five guarantees which were promised by the party before the elections. The Chief Minister was confident of launching new programmes, without affecting the economy, by taking stringent measures such as efficiency in tax collection, controlling unnecessary expenditure, avoiding borrowings etc.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)