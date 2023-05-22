Left Menu

CESC Q4 net profit remains flat at Rs 445 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 16:17 IST
CESC Q4 net profit remains flat at Rs 445 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Power utility CESC Ltd on Monday posted a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 445 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Its profit in January-March 2022 was at Rs 445 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income was at Rs 3,208 crore in the quarter, higher than Rs 3,092 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses were at Rs 3,099 crore, higher from Rs 2,836 crore a year ago.

The Board of Directors of the company approved the reappointment of Debasish Banerjee for another year with effect from May 28, 2023.

The said re-appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

The present tenure of Banerjee as Managing Director (Distribution) of the company will expire at the close of business hours on May 27, 2023.

Kolkata-based CESC Ltd belongs to RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and is a vertically integrated power utility engaged in generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023