As part of expansion plan, BRS starts process of forming party committees in Maha

Each team will go to at least five villages in a day. Like this, we can cover nearly 1500 villages in a day across Maharashtra.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Monday began its drive to form party committees in Maharashtra, where it plans to expand as part of the move to go beyond the confines of its traditional stronghold Telangana.

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led party had, in December last year, changed its name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi to underline its intention of becoming a national party.

Telangana Chief Minister Rao, popularly known as KCR, held rallies in Nanded in Maharashtra recently, and had slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre and the one here under Eknath Shinde for neglecting farmers and the downtrodden.

''The campaign to make party committees in Maharashtra began on Monday and will continue for the next 30 days,'' Maharashtra BRS Kisan Cell chief Manik Kadam told PTI.

A two day training program of BRS took place in Nanded last week where teams from every Assembly seat in the state attended, he said.

''As per the plan rolled out by BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, four to five teams have been constituted in every Assembly constituency. Each team will go to at least five villages in a day. Like this, we can cover nearly 1500 villages in a day across Maharashtra. Each team will constitute village level teams of nine party cells,'' Kadam said.

The BRS will constitute committees of workers, farmers, minorities, Scheduled Castes, workers, students, women etc in the next 30 days, and details will be uploaded at the BRS party offices, he added.

The party has bought an office in Nagpur and the process is in the final stages in Aurangabad, while moves to procure a plot for the state head office in Mumbai were underway, Kadam said.

