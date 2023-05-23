Convict hangs self at Delhi's Tihar Jail

A convict died by suicide by hanging himself in the Tihar Jail of the national capital, officials said. The deceased was identified as Javed, who according to Tihar Jail officials was convicted by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge in a robbery case in Delhi's Malviya Nagar in 2016.

The 26-year-old convict was lodged in jail number 8-9 and allegedly took his life by hanging om the the common toilet area of the enclosure for inmates, officials said. A judicial magistrate enquiry is going on in his case.

Further details are awaited. The suicide incident comes even as an investigation is underway into the death of jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya.

Gangster Tajpuriya, an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case, was killed by rival gang members in Tihar jail on May 2. CCTV footage showed several jailed inmates brutally assaulting the gangster to death with multiple stabbings in front of uniformed personnel, who did not intervene. An investigation was started into the killing and several police officers were suspended.

Tajpuriya, a resident of Delhi who headed the infamous Tillu gang, was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and had been in jail ever since. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)