"Global geopolitical order in state of flux": CDS Anil Chauhan

Highlighting India's commitment to peace and stability, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Monday said the current global security situation is not at its best and the international geopolitical order is in a state of flux. Addressing cadets at the passing out parade of the 144th course of National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla in Pune, CDS Chauhan said that the Indian Armed Forces are committed to maintaining the legitimacy of "our claims on the LoC (Line of Control)" and playing a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability.

"We are living in a time when the global security situation is not at its best and the international geopolitical order is in a state of flux. The war in Europe, the continued deployment of People's Liberation Army (PLA) in strength along our northern borders and political and economic turmoil in our immediate neighbourhood all present a different form of challenge to the Indian military," said the CDS. He further said, "The Armed forces are committed to maintain the legitimacy of our claims on the LoC and play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability not only in our immediate but also extended neighbourhood."

Talking about a revolution in military affairs and the creation of theaterised commands Chauhan said, "We are also witnessing a new revolution in military affairs mostly driven by technology...The armed forces of India are also on the path of a major transformation jointness, integration and creation of theaterised commands are on the anvil." General Chauhan congratulated the first batch of women cadets passing out from the tri-service academy and praised them for breaking into a male-dominated service.

"I congratulate the passing-out course. I congratulate women cadets for breaking into this male bastion. I'm glad that you have chosen to shoulder equal responsibilities as your male brothers to defend national interests," he said. A total of 386 cadets passed out the 144th course of NDA and were conferred the degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University. (ANI)

