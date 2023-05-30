Nearly half of Haiti going hungry, new food security report warns
UN News | Updated: 30-05-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 22:16 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bombardments escalate as military factions battle in Sudan's capital
Air strikes, artillery fire escalate as factions battle in Sudan capital
Air strikes, artillery fire escalate as factions battle in Sudan capital
World News Roundup: Burundi-born ex-police officer seeks to be Greece's first Black lawmaker; Air strikes, artillery fire escalate as factions battle in Sudan capital and more
Air strikes, artillery fire escalate as factions battle in Sudan capital