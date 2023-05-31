Left Menu

Economy not film like QSQT - Quarter Se Quarter Tak; deep structural problems on investment, consumption remain: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:34 IST
Economy not film like QSQT - Quarter Se Quarter Tak; deep structural problems on investment, consumption remain: Cong
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday took a dig at the government after the latest GDP numbers were released, saying the economy is not a film like ''QSQT-Quarter Se Quarter Tak'' and alleged that due to the government's policies deep structural problems on the double engines of investment and consumption remain.

India's economy grew by 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2022-23, pushing the annual growth rate to 7.2 per cent on account of better performance by agriculture, manufacturing, mining and construction sectors, official data showed.

In a swipe at the government over the latest economic data, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''The economy is not a film like QSQT-Quarter Se Quarter Tak. There is absolutely no cause for cheer in today's GDP numbers. They will be spun, but deep structural problems on the double engines of investment and consumption remain.'' ''Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'', popularly known as ''QSQT'', was a 1988 superhit film which launched the career of Aamir Khan as the leading hero. ''The headline GDP growth is rather meaningless as the real worry lies in the following two numbers: 1. Private consumption-the biggest part of the economy- has grown only by a measly 2.8% at constant prices in Q4. 2. Annual manufacturing GVA growth-the backbone of job creation-has fallen sharply from 11.1% to 1.3%.'' ''What we have been saying since the Bharat Jodo Yatra on the deepening divide between the rich and the poor has been proven right by today's numbers and backed up in a well-researched article in which it is shown that most of India is still consuming less than what they used to before the pandemic, whereas the well-to-do are doing much better than before,'' Ramesh said in a long Twitter post, sharing the article. ''India, thanks to Modi government's policies, is neither consuming enough nor producing enough,'' he said.

In the previous 2021-22 fiscal, the economy grew by 9.1 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023