Ajay Yadav assumes charge as SECI Managing Director

The government on Wednesday said Ajay Yadav has assumed charge of Managing Director of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI).

SECI is a nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects.

''Ajay Yadav, a 2005 batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, has assumed the charge of MD, SECI,'' the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)