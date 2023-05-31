Ajay Yadav assumes charge as SECI Managing Director
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:39 IST
The government on Wednesday said Ajay Yadav has assumed charge of Managing Director of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI).
SECI is a nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects.
''Ajay Yadav, a 2005 batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, has assumed the charge of MD, SECI,'' the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement.
