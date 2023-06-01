Will implement Advocate Protection Act: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
The chief minister said that when the state's legal fraternity was holding protests, demanding implementation of the Advocate Protection Act, he was in the Opposition and now that his government has come to power, the demand will be met.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured that his government is committed to implementing the Advocate Protection Act. The chief minister said that when the state's legal fraternity was holding protests, demanding implementation of the Advocate Protection Act, he was in the Opposition and now that his government has come to power, the demand will be met.
"The legal fraternity had staged a protest, demanding implementation of the Advocate Protection Act. I was an Opposition leader at the time. I had stood by them and supported their protest. Now that we are in power, we will definitely implement the Act," he said. CM Siddaramaiah was speaking at the farewell function of Justice B Veerappa, which was organised by the Bengaluru Advocate Association at the banquet hall of the Vidhana Soudha, the state Assembly.
The Bengaluru Advocates Association also appealed to the chief minister to introduce an insurance scheme for lawyers. The CM assured them that his government will take necessary steps to launch the same after discussions. (ANI)
