IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots safe
An Indian Air Force's (IAF) trainer aircraft crashed in an open field in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar on Thursday.
ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 14:03 IST
- Country:
- India
An Indian Air Force's (IAF) trainer aircraft crashed in an open field in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar on Thursday. According to IAF officials, the Kiran trainer aircraft crashed near Makali village in Chamarajanagar district during a routine training sortie. Both the pilots of the aircraft ejected safely.
"Both pilots including a lady pilot are safe," said officials. A Court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Makali
- Court
- Kiran
- An Indian Air Force's
- Chamarajanagar
- Karnataka
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two murder accused fired at on UP court premises, 6 cops suspended
Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court
Justice Dharmesh Sharma sworn in as Additional Judge of Delhi High Court
France's Sarkozy loses corruption appeal in court
Manipur violence: SC says law and order is state subject, as apex court it will ensure political executive does not turn blind eye.