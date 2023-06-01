Left Menu

Bihar: EOU conducted raids at SDM's office, and residence in disproportionate assets case

A case was also registered against the SDM by Patna's Special Vigilance Unit on May 31, for possession of disproportionate assets worth 84,25,006, which is said to be more than his known legal sources of income.

Bihar: EOU conducted raids at SDM's office, and residence in disproportionate assets case
Economic Offences Unit (EOU) on Thursday conducted raids at the residence and office of Satyendra Prasad, SDM, Mohania, Kaimur district of Bihar in a disproportionate assets case, said police officials. The officials conducted raids at the office and residence of SDM in Patna, Kaimur and Bettiah.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

