"GDP data belied your 'Nafrat Ka Bazaar' claims": Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi

Coming down heavily on Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ka Paigam in Nafrat Ka Bazaar' slogan, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that the recently released figures of the country's GDP growth rate belie the Congress leader's claims about the market of hatred. Addressing a press conference here, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad targeted Rahul Gandhi's 'message of love in the market of hatred' slogan, which he gave in the US, during his ongoing 10-day tour of the country.

"India's economy is becoming a bright spot globally. It is clear in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data that came out yesterday that GDP growth will be 7.2 per cent in the financial year 2022-23. The experts had given their analysis from the best on all matters. But Rahul Gandhi, an extraordinary expert, in a viral video, in which he was talking to a former RBI Governor said that India's exports are slowing down," Prasad said. "But in the financial year 2022-23, India recorded the highest ever exports of 770 bn USD," he said, adding that against what the expert said that country's export is slowing down.

The BJP leader added that secondly, in their [Gandhi and former RBI Governor] conversation they said that India's inflation is shooting up. "I had discussed this earlier that the country's inflation is 4.7 per cent, the lowest in any large economy. Which is also half of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule," he said.

"Thirdly expert Rahul Gandhi [in the viral video] said that India would be lucky if the growth rate would be 5 per cent. But India's [GDP] growth rate will be 7.2 pc in 22-23," he added. Adding to his remarks further, he said, "Rahul Gandhi, who is on a US tour says that I have come with the message of love in the market of hatred."

"Rahul Gandhi, why do you spread the market of hatred against India's development journey, why do you spread the market of mistrust," he added. "I wish to respond to your loud claim repeatedly met that you seek to spread love and affection in an atmosphere of hatred, but why are you spreading a market of the pessimism of almost open public display of lack of faith in India's development story?" he remarked.

The former Union Minister went on to add, "So your message of love is an excuse, your priority is to spread the market of hatred against the development of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [But] All these lies about the market of your hatred have been rejected by the GDP growth rates." Earlier on Wednesday, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that India's real GDP growth for 2022-23 stood at 7.2 per cent, higher than the 7 per cent projected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)