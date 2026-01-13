Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds in Lalu Prasad's 'Land-for-Jobs' Case

The CBI opposes Lalu Prasad Yadav's petition to quash an FIR in a scam where railway jobs were allegedly exchanged for land. CBI argues Lalu's decisions were beyond his official duties. The case involves appointments made during Lalu's tenure as Rail Minister, and a high court hearing is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:19 IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has firmly opposed Lalu Prasad Yadav's petition to quash its FIR concerning the controversial land-for-jobs scam. According to the CBI, the appointments made by RJD supremo in the Railways did not fall within the discharge of his public duties as the railway minister.

Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the CBI, stated that there was no need for prior sanction under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as Lalu's actions were not part of his official functions. Raju emphasized that only general managers had the authority to make such decisions.

The case involves Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways during Lalu's tenure from 2004 to 2009, allegedly in exchange for land parcels. Justice Ravinder Dudeja has scheduled the next hearing for the upcoming week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

