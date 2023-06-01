Left Menu

Telangana CM to mark State Formation with 21-days celebrations starting from June 2

He said that CM KCR will kick off the celebrations tomorrow by hoisting the national flag at an event in the newly built Telangana Secretariat.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:05 IST
BRS leader, Ravula Sridhar Reddy (Photo credit/ Reddy's twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Thursday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would hoist the national flag at the newly built Telangana Secretariat on June 2 to kick off 21 days of celebrations on the occasion of the Telangana State Formation Day to highlight its achievements in last 9 years. The BRS leader claimed that the state achieved the best in every sector during this period.

Speaking with ANI, Ravula Sridhar Reddy said, "No other state can match the welfare schemes with our state. The KCR-led BRS government has declared a 21-day celebration on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day to mark nine years of our government". "These 10 years are a testimony to the good governance under the KCR-led government and it is a testimony of how the state of Telangana, since its formation on June 2, 2014, has achieved many milestones in various sectors," he added.

He said that CM KCR will kick off the celebrations tomorrow by hoisting the national flag at an event in the newly built Telangana Secretariat. "Telangana stands at number one in many aspects in terms of development. It is known as the Telangan model of development," the BR's leader claimed, adding, "This is a golden period for Telangana people".

"We want to replicate this model in other states when we get a chance to form a government there since BRS became a national party," he further added. YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Thursday raised objections against CM KCR for celebrating Telangana Formation Day and accused him of cheating people of the state on every front.

Sharmila also sought answers from KCR on 10 questions raised by the YSR Telangana Party ahead of Telangana Formation Day celebrations. "KCR is going all out to celebrate Telangana Formation Day and has appealed to the people to celebrate this 10th year with bigger excitement. Does he actually have a right to lead these celebrations when he has failed the state on every front, and deceived every person," she alleged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

