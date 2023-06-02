Lula pledges to stabilize Brazil's economy, says 'we'll grow again'
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 02-06-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 20:47 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday his government will "stabilize" Brazil's economy and put it back on a growth trajectory.
His remarks come a day after government data showed that Brazil's economy rebounded more than expected in the first quarter, powered by a booming farm sector and paving the way for a rosier annual outlook despite a drag from high interest rates.
