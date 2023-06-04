Left Menu

Mother Dairy to invest Rs 400 cr to set up unit in Nagpur: Gadkari

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 18:31 IST
Mother Dairy to invest Rs 400 cr to set up unit in Nagpur: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said Mother Dairy will invest Rs 400 crore in Nagpur in a project for which the government will give 10 hectares of land.

Speaking to reporters to highlight achievements in nine years of the Narendra Modi government, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Nagpur Lok Sabha MP said dairy products from the proposed unit will be supplied across the country.

''The company is going to procure 30 lakh litres of milk daily from farmers. It will benefit farmers of Nagpur and other districts of Vidarbha,'' he said.

Mother Dairy is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and was commissioned in 1974 as part of Operation Flood.

Queried on employment generation in the region, Gadkari said 68,000 persons had got jobs in MIHAN, which is home to several firms, adding employment had risen in the government as well as private sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023