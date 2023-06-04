Telangana govt spends Rs 12,000 crore per year to provide free power to farmers: CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said his government has been spending Rs 12,000 crore annually for providing free power to farmers in the state.

Speaking at a public meeting here, the Chief Minister said the food processing industry will be a focus area after the Assembly polls in Telangana.

''In order to strengthen the farming community and make agriculture a fruitful venture and see smiles on farmers' faces, the government is spending Rs 12,000 crore annually to provide free power to you (farmers),'' Rao, also known as KCR, said.

He cautioned the people not to entertain opposition parties stating that if they come to power, then BRS' flagship schemes like free power, 'Rythu Bandhu' financial aid for farmers and 'Dalit Bandhu' for Scheduled Caste members to start enterprises will all go away.

''People should decide whether the party which will abolish these schemes should come into power or we (BRS) should continue,'' he said addressing the people at the gathering.

Before the public meeting, he inaugurated an Integrated Collectorate complex here.

