Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gehlot inaugurates Rao Jodha Marg at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday inaugurated the Rao Jodha Marg at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur and paid tribute to the famous king.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 22:16 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot inaugurates Rao Jodha Marg at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday inaugurated the Rao Jodha Marg at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur and paid tribute to the famous king. In his address during the visit, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the people of Jodhpur.

He said that the road has been constructed of good quality and will boost tourism. The Chief Minister said that the name of Jodhpur is leading on the world tourism map. The culture and customs of Jodhpur have been a great tradition.

Appreciating the personality of former MP Gaj Singh, the Chief Minister said that due to his efforts Jodhpur has got a distinct identity in the country and abroad. The Chief Minister said that Jodhpur is emerging as a modern Jodhpur with its golden development and multi-faceted expansion journey, where almost all the higher level educational institutions of the country are present.

Mentioning the various panoramas being made in the state, the Chief Minister said that today's generation gets information about their historical heritage through these and inspiration is communicated to move forward. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023