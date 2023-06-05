Dhanuka Agritech launches new product Nemataxe for domestic mkt

Agro-chemical maker Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Monday said it has launched a new biological insecticide 'Nemataxe' for the domestic market.

Nemataxe is based on the fungus Paecilomyces Lilacinus (Strain no. P1-1-MTCC 5175), the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dhanuka Group has three manufacturing units located in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

