Dhanuka Agritech launches new product Nemataxe for domestic mkt
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 14:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 14:29 IST
Agro-chemical maker Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Monday said it has launched a new biological insecticide 'Nemataxe' for the domestic market.
Nemataxe is based on the fungus Paecilomyces Lilacinus (Strain no. P1-1-MTCC 5175), the company said in a regulatory filing.
Dhanuka Group has three manufacturing units located in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.
