Income limit for disabled, single women, widows to avail social security pension abolished: Himachal CM

All the disabled, single women, widows and destitute women in Himachal Pradesh will get social security pension irrespective of their income as the state government has decided to abolish income limit for these beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the move will benefit around 9,000 families in the state. “The state government has taken a major decision to abolish the condition of the income limit for providing social security pension to the disabled, single women, widows and destitute women in the state,” he said. The government has also amended the rules to provide enhanced monthly pension of Rs 1,500 to all eligible women and plans to cover 40,000 eligible individuals under the social security scheme this year, he added.

The state government is also introducing the 'Mukhya Mantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana' under which financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh would be given to eligible women for constructing houses and assistance would be provided to around 7,000 single women and widows during the current financial year.

The chief minister said that a budget allocation of Rs 416 crore has been made to fulfil the promise to provide Rs 1,500 per month to 2.31 lakh women in the age group of 18 to 60 years and the benefit has been extended to all women in tribal Spiti Valley.

