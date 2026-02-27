Public capex allocation has increased from Rs 2 lakh crore a decade back to over Rs 12 lakh crore now: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:43 IST
Public capex allocation has increased from Rs 2 lakh crore a decade back to over Rs 12 lakh crore now: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
INS Anjadip: Bolstering India's Naval Strength with Cutting-Edge Warfare Technology
Mumbai's Creative Legacy: The 134th All India Annual Art Exhibition
India's First CXO Pickleball League: Where Business Meets Sport
Rappers, Rebels and Veterans: Nepal's Race for Prime Minister
Navigating Regulatory Overhaul: Paysquare Leads Indian Businesses Amid Labour and Tax Reforms