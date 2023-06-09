Left Menu

NCW takes cognizance of teenage domestic help working without pay at tax officer's place

The incident came to light when the victim with the help of another domestic helper managed to make a video in which she requested those watching to help her so that she can be taken back home.

ANI | Updated: 09-06-2023 07:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 07:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo moto cognizance of a case in which a 19-year-old girl from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri working as a domestic help at an Income Tax officer's house in Gurugram was left unpaid and not allowed to move out or go home. The incident came to light when the victim with the help of another domestic helper managed to make a video in which she requested those watching to help her so that she can be taken back home.

The Commission received information about the girl and got hold of her details from the Mission Mukti Foundation. The national women's rights body then contacted the DCP of Gurugram (East) immediately and the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) following which a police team along with a representative from the Mission Mukti Foundation rescued the girl. The National Commission of Women (NCW) said it has sought a detailed report on the matter from the DCP, Gurugram (East) and the victim's statement within two days.

The girl has alleged in the video that she was brought to Gurugram by one of the agents in lieu of providing her with a job. She was subsequently sent to the Income Tax officer's house as a domestic helper where she has been working without pay for the last six months. "She was not paid for her services and was not allowed to move out or go home. The victim, with the help of another domestic helper, managed to make a video and requested to be taken back home," the NCW said.

The girl was shifted to a Shelter home where her statement was recorded. (ANI)

