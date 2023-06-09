Left Menu

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 36 hours: IMD

The very severe cyclonic storm cyclone was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai Thursday night.

ANI | Updated: 09-06-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 08:00 IST
Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 36 hours: IMD
Cyclone Biparjoy (Pic credit/IMD Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Cyclone Biparjoy is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Friday. The very severe cyclonic storm was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 11:30 pm on June 8, the IMD said.

"Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June, 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days," it tweeted. Earlier in a bulletin, the weather department said, "VSCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 08th June, near lat 13.9N & long 66.0E, about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 910km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further & move north-northwestwards."

The weather department had also advised fishermen not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea. Those who were out at sea were advised to return to the coast, it had said earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

