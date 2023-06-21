Left Menu

CASE Construction appoints Shalabh Chaturvedi as MD for India, SAARC operations

Before this, he served as a Global Quality and Reliability Director, where he was responsible for current and new product quality, reliability and validation methods, covering all construction equipment manufactured in plants spread across the US, Brazil, Italy and India.We congratulate Shalabh on his new role as Managing Director.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:24 IST
CASE Construction appoints Shalabh Chaturvedi as MD for India, SAARC operations

CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH Industrial, on Wednesday said it has appointed Shalabh Chaturvedi as Managing Director for India and the SAARC region with effect from June 1, 2023.

Chaturvedi has been with CNH Industrial for over a decade, having held a variety of leadership positions across the commercial, industrial and R&D functions within the construction equipment segment of the company, according to a statement. Before this, he served as a Global Quality and Reliability Director, where he was responsible for current and new product quality, reliability and validation methods, covering all construction equipment manufactured in plants spread across the US, Brazil, Italy and India.

''We congratulate Shalabh on his new role as Managing Director. Shalabh has a proven track record of successfully leading and developing businesses. I am confident that he will bring his extensive experience to bear in his new role to further expand the CASE Construction Equipment business in India and the SAARC region,'' said Alexander Markov, Vice President of CNH Industrial Construction Segment in Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023