CASE Construction appoints Shalabh Chaturvedi as MD for India, SAARC operations

CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH Industrial, on Wednesday said it has appointed Shalabh Chaturvedi as Managing Director for India and the SAARC region with effect from June 1, 2023.

Chaturvedi has been with CNH Industrial for over a decade, having held a variety of leadership positions across the commercial, industrial and R&D functions within the construction equipment segment of the company, according to a statement. Before this, he served as a Global Quality and Reliability Director, where he was responsible for current and new product quality, reliability and validation methods, covering all construction equipment manufactured in plants spread across the US, Brazil, Italy and India.

''We congratulate Shalabh on his new role as Managing Director. Shalabh has a proven track record of successfully leading and developing businesses. I am confident that he will bring his extensive experience to bear in his new role to further expand the CASE Construction Equipment business in India and the SAARC region,'' said Alexander Markov, Vice President of CNH Industrial Construction Segment in Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)