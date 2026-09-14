Trump Considers Release of Additional 9/11 Records
U.S. President Donald Trump indicated his willingness to consider a request for the release of additional records related to the September 11 attacks. Speaking in Ireland, Trump stated he would evaluate the matter upon returning to the United States, addressing concerns from victims' families.
U.S. President Donald Trump voiced potential support for a request to release more records concerning the September 11 attacks, responding to appeals from the victims' families.
Trump made the statement during his visit to Ireland, assuring reporters of his intentions to assess the situation upon his return to the United States.
The president's consideration of the records release marks a significant turn in addressing calls for greater transparency regarding the tragic events of 9/11.
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