Antonelli's Rise: A New Era for Formula One

Kimi Antonelli looks set to win this year's Formula One title, with a commanding lead and consistent victories. Even former champions like Lewis Hamilton concede his domination, acknowledging the prowess of both Antonelli and the Mercedes team. Fans and competitors alike are witnessing the rise of a potential youngest-ever champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 00:23 IST
Antonelli's Rise: A New Era for Formula One

Kimi Antonelli, the young Italian driver, is on track to capture this year's Formula One championship after an impressive performance throughout the season.

On Sunday, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton admitted that Antonelli and the Mercedes team have been unstoppable, as Hamilton languishes 101 points behind in the standings.

With Mercedes leading the constructor's championship and Antonelli setting multiple records, he is positioned to become the youngest champion in Formula One history.

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