Destabilisation of Russia 'absolutely dangerous' for Europe - Luxembourg
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-06-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 12:59 IST
A destabilisation of Russia would be very dangerous for Europe, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn warned on Monday, referring to the around 6,000 nuclear war heads Moscow owns.
"It would be absolutely dangerous for Europe if the biggest country of the world with the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons was to be shattered," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.
