Left Menu

Eskom granted postponement to meet Minimum Emission Standards

The operation of these three temporary stacks will enable the return of 2 100MW to the grid to reduce load shedding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-06-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 15:02 IST
Eskom granted postponement to meet Minimum Emission Standards
The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) said the postponement is from 5 June 2023 to 31 March 2025. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Air Quality Officer (NAQO) has granted Eskom a postponement to meet the Minimum Emission Standards (MES) at the Kusile Power Station, subject to certain strict conditions.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) said the postponement is from 5 June 2023 to 31 March 2025.

“The postponement application was necessitated by the failure of Kusile west stack on 23 October 2022. The failure limited the power station’s ability to operate three commissioned generating units (units 1, 2 and 3). These units would each provide some 700MW in total, 2 100MW to the national grid and potentially reduce load shedding by two levels,” the department said on Sunday.

Eskom’s short-term technical solution is to return the units through construction of three temporary stacks that will bypass the Flue Gas Delsuphurisation (FGD) plant while repairs to the affected stack are underway.

The operation of these three temporary stacks will enable the return of 2 100MW to the grid to reduce load shedding.

NAQO, in concurrence with the Nkangala District Municipality as the Atmospheric Emissions License Authority, considered Eskom’s postponement application, the impacts on health and environment, and balancing this against the negative impacts of electricity supply, and determined that the application should be granted.

The application was granted under the following conditions:

Eskom is required to take measures to mitigate harm caused by the exposure of sulphur dioxide to its employees and surrounding communities. This must include, at minimum, independent health screenings and the referral of people requiring healthcare to the appropriate public health facilities for treatment. 

Eskom is required to submit a detailed plan on the mitigation measures it intends to put in place within 21 days of receipt of the decision. This plan will be approved by the NAQO and Nkangala District Municipality.

Eskom is required to submit quarterly progress reports on the implementation of the compliance road map and commitments made towards recommencing use of the Flue Gas Delsuphurisation.

This decision must be reflected in Kusile Power Station AEL to be of any force and effect. 

In addition to these conditions, Eskom also has to meet any requirements set by the Nkangala District Municipality.

This decision may be reviewed by the NAQO with the concurrence of Nkangala District Municipality during the postponement period in line with the National Environmental Management Air Quality Act provisions. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023