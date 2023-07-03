Left Menu

Gujarat: MoU signed for Navy gallery at National Maritime Heritage Complex

The MoU was signed for the planning, development, construction, and commissioning of a gallery on the theme "Evolution of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard" at the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), which is being constructed at the historic Indus Valley civilization region of Lothal (Gujarat), stated a press release from Ministry of Defence.

The MoU was signed for the planning, development, construction, and commissioning of a gallery on the theme "Evolution of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard" at the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), which is being constructed at the historic Indus Valley civilization region of Lothal (Gujarat), stated a press release from Ministry of Defence.

The signing of the MoU took place in the presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The signing of the MoU took place in the presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat. The Government of India is building the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at the historic Indus Valley civilization region of Lothal (Gujarat) under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. The foundation stone for the NMHC project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019, it said.

Comprising a maritime museum, a lighthouse museum, maritime theme parks, amusement park centres, etc., the NMHC will showcase the maritime heritage of the country from ancient to modern times by adopting an edutainment approach using the latest technology to spread awareness about India's maritime heritage, it added. It will have several innovative and unique features, such as Lothal mini recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle; four theme parks - Memorial theme park, Maritime and Navy theme park, Climate theme park, and Adventure and Amusement theme park; fourteen galleries highlighting India's maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times till now; a Coastal States pavilion displaying the diverse maritime heritage of states and UTs; among others, stated the press release. (ANI)

