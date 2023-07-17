Left Menu

5 drown in Mumbai's Marve; 2 rescued, 3 still missing

Two youths were rescued from Marve Creek in Mumbai and three others were still missing after they drowned on Sunday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:37 IST
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two youths were rescued from Marve Creek in Mumbai and three others were still missing after they drowned a day ago, officials said on Monday. According to Mumbai Police, the two victims were identified as Ajay Harijan (16), and Nikhil Saji Kayamkur (13) in the incident that took place at 9:38 AM on Sunday, July 16.

Officials said that the information about the incident was reported by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 9:30 AM today (Monday). Mumbai Police further said that search operations to find the other missing victims are underway by the First Response Time (FRT) team.

Earlier, the rescue operation scheduled for today was to begin at approximately 8:15 am, following the arrival of the diving team from Colaba. "As per direction by the Executive Officer of the Indian Navy, a search operation is not possible at night; hence, the search operation at Marve Creek, Malad, where five boys of the age group 12 to 16 drowned this morning, was stopped by Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) personnel. The rescue operation will start tomorrow morning at about 8.15 am after the arrival of the diving team from Colaba," said the official.

Teams of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Police, Coast Guard, and Navy divers were mobilised to aid in the search and rescue operation. Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified person was recovered near Mumbai's Powai Lake on Monday morning.

The Mumbai Police stated that the body that was found to be dead belonged to a person about 36 years old. The police have taken the dead body in their custody and sent it for a postmortem investigation, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

