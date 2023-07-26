Assam: Police seize drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore in Nagaon district

Police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth around Rs 2.5 crore in Assam's Nagaon district and apprehended three persons. Based on a tip-off, a Special Operation Group of Nagaon district police led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarter) on Tuesday night carried out an operation at Nabin Nagar, Dhing Gate area in Nagaon town.

Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district said, "We have seized 1531 Codeine bottles (100 ml) and approximately 40,000 (39252) Nitrozapam based tablets from a residence owned by Amir Hussain located at Nabin Nagar in Dhing Gate, Haibargaon. Initially, we detained Amir Hussain for interrogation to find out further details. The market value of the seized contraband drugs is estimated at around Rs 2.5 crore," Later, police apprehended three persons identified as Amir Hussain, Afraz Hussain, and Anowara Begum.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier on June 26, on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day, Assam's Karimganj district police and administration publically burnt a huge quantity of seized drugs worth Rs. 225 crores.

According to Karimganj district police, around 25.77 kg of heroin worth Rs 51.54 crore, 12.14 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 60.74 crore, 43242 bottles of Codeine based cough syrup worth Rs 3.02 crore, 21941 kg of ganja worth 109.70 crores were destroyed. (ANI)

