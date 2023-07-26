Left Menu

Assam: Police seize drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore in Nagaon district

Police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth around Rs 2.5 crore in Assam's Nagaon district and apprehended three persons.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 09:39 IST
Assam: Police seize drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore in Nagaon district
Nagaon police apprehend three persons in connection with contraband drugs. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth around Rs 2.5 crore in Assam's Nagaon district and apprehended three persons. Based on a tip-off, a Special Operation Group of Nagaon district police led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarter) on Tuesday night carried out an operation at Nabin Nagar, Dhing Gate area in Nagaon town.

Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district said, "We have seized 1531 Codeine bottles (100 ml) and approximately 40,000 (39252) Nitrozapam based tablets from a residence owned by Amir Hussain located at Nabin Nagar in Dhing Gate, Haibargaon. Initially, we detained Amir Hussain for interrogation to find out further details. The market value of the seized contraband drugs is estimated at around Rs 2.5 crore," Later, police apprehended three persons identified as Amir Hussain, Afraz Hussain, and Anowara Begum.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier on June 26, on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day, Assam's Karimganj district police and administration publically burnt a huge quantity of seized drugs worth Rs. 225 crores.

According to Karimganj district police, around 25.77 kg of heroin worth Rs 51.54 crore, 12.14 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 60.74 crore, 43242 bottles of Codeine based cough syrup worth Rs 3.02 crore, 21941 kg of ganja worth 109.70 crores were destroyed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023